The annual Met Gala, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May, is arguably one of the biggest nights in fashion.

Though last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, and the 2021 Met Gala was postponed by four months, the fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit finally made its glorious, star-studded return on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Understandably, this year’s event was somewhat scaled back in an effort to combat the ongoing pandemic. Guests had to be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before attending, and face masks were mandatory inside unless eating or drinking.

Despite this, many familiar faces and some fashionable up-and-comers showed out in striking looks inspired by this year’s theme: In America: A Lexicon on Fashion.

Rihanna, a long-time staple, made a last-minute appearance. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showcased their love inside the venue. Grimes toted around a sword made out of a reclaimed assault rifle. Lil Nas X pulled off three different looks, much like Lady Gaga did in 2019.

Notably, though, some frequent, standout Met Gala attendees were absent. Katy Perry, Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Beyonce, Cardi B and Ariana Grande, for instance, who have all delivered some of their most enduring fashion moments on the iconic steps outside the venue, were not in attendance this year.

We don’t know why all of the above-mentioned celebs missed out. However, these five famous faces below offered an explanation for their absence.