$50,000 and $1 Million Lottery Tickets Sold In Lawrence And North Plainfield

How ironic is that I was just saying how I prefer Wawa over QuickChek. I might have to change my opinion if this is something that happens at QuickChek all the time. Someone just got a million dollars richer, because one QuickChek just sold a million dollar lottery ticket!

According to nj.com, the winning ticket was sold in Somerset County, NJ. If you’re wondering where exactly this location is, it’s located at QuickChek on Route 22 east in North Plainfield. This was a Mega Millions ticket that won Tuesday night’s drawing. This ticket matched 5 numbers, but not the mega ball. Honestly, if I just won $1 million I would not even complain about not hitting that last number.

This story gets better. Someone else pretty close won a lottery ticket in Lawrence!

This was a $50,000 ticket sold at Exxon on Route 1!

According to nj.com, Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 23, 45, 53, 58 and 62. The Mega Ball drawn was 13 with a Megaplier of 5x. Get this, no one has hit that jackpot! You know what that means, right? That just means that the grand prize price is about to go up! The next Friday drawing, which is tomorrow, will be $165 million. There’s always the cash option of $124.6 million. Either one is fine with me! I just need a little bit of that money and I’m okay for a while!

Just in case you wanted to play, Mega Millions tickets come in at just $2 a ticket. In Jersey, you have to buy the ticket by 10:45pm, and in Pennsylvania you have to buy the ticket by 10pm.

I think it’s safe to say that I need to buy a ticket. I'm feeling pretty lucky!