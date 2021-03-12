7 Reasons Why Daylight Savings Time Should be Made Permanent

This Sunday, March 14 we are all going to be a little more tired. Why? Because its daylight savings time aka when we all lose one hour of sleep in exchange for an extra hour of sunlight! Don’t you wish that Daylight Saving Time was permanent and we didn’t have to lose an hour of sunlight in November? There are even a bunch of senators who have re introduced a bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent. According to CNN, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio introduce the Sunshine Protection Act which calls for not "falling back" in November and instead enjoying DST year-round.

Here’s a list of why making Daylight Saving Time permanent would be beneficial.