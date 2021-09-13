94.5 PST Has Your Last Chance to Win Tickets to the Firefly Music Festival

This. Is. It. This is your final chance to win passes to the Firefly Music Festival.

We’re excited to welcome back the Firefly Music Festival… featuring Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan the Stallion, and many more of your favorite PST artists (Sept. 23-26).

Wanna win last minute passes to the festival?

EeE will have your chance to win passes during 94.5 PST's afternoon show every day this week. Be listening in the 5 o'clock hour for the Flipped Out Firefly Hit. EeE will play a backwards Firefly track. If you can ID the song, he'll hook you up with passes to all four days of the festival.

We didn't say it would be easy to win. So EeE may give a few hints. Be listening all afternoon long on the PST app so you don't miss them.

Tickets are on sale right now at Fireflyfestival.com.

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Good luck from your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!