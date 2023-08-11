The Trenton Farmers Market is stacked with stands and restaurants that everyone will love. From vegan options to barbecue, there really is something for everyone to walk out with at the Farmers Market.

I’ve grown up going to the farmers market for not just produce, but everything else it has to offer. Now, there’s a brand new restaurant that just made its way to the Trenton Farmers Market and it looks absolutely amazing.

Just as of yesterday, Jasmine’s Nadas has officially opened up in the farmers market and I have a feeling it’s going to draw in quite the crowd. Jasmine’s Nadas seems to have already been in the farmers market, but is now BACK!

I for one absolutely love empanadas and it looks like you can get some really fun ones based on the menu.

A daily menu is posted on the officially Facebook page every day so you can see what types of empanadas will be available that day.

Today’s menu has classic fillings like beef and chicken, but some other fillings to try are the sausage, egg and cheese plus the Chicken Parm empanadas.

It seems as though there are over 35 different kinds of empanadas available so make sure to check the daily menu everyday to try them all out.

This is for sure going to be an amazing addition to the farmers market and I for one can’t wait to try it out! Jasmine’s Nadas is located in the West Wing of the market. Stop by and check it out!

