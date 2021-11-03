A Million Dollar Lottery Winner in Mercer County, NJ

Like DJ Khalid says, "Another one." There's been another huge lottery winner in Mercer County, according to the NJ Lottery official website. This area is definitely on a lucky streak. I hope it continues.

Check your tickets. If you played the Jersey Cash 5 game at the Pantry 1 Food Mart (2013 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton) you could be the big winner. The winning ticket matched all five of the numbers from last Friday night's drawing (October 29th).

Are you ready for this? The prize amount is a whopping $1,061,112. Wow. What would you do with all of that money? Help your family or charities? Pay bills? Go on vacation? Buy a vacation house? The possibilities are endless.

The winning numbers were 10, 20, 31, 42, and 45. The XTRA number was 2.

Pantry 1 Food Mart gets a bonus payout of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Within the past month or so, there have been a bunch of big winning lottery tickets in the area. Another winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the Bordentown Wawa (very close to Mercer County). A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Shop Rite on Route 33 in Hamilton (near Texas Roadhouse), and another $50,000 winning ticket was sold at the Exxon gas station on Whitehorse Mercerville Road, also in Hamilton Township.

When I see the news of big lottery winners I always wonder if they are PST listeners. I would love to know. That would be so cool.

Congratulations to the winner. If you need any help spending your winnings, let me know. I'd be happy to help. Lol.

