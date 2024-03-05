There's a new millionaire in Central Jersey.

Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Sold in Hamilton, NJ Wins $1 Million

The lucky win happened Friday night (March 1). A lottery ticket — which matched all five numbers drawn in the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot — was sold at the Wawa (located at 1200 Highway 33 in Hamilton Township, NJ).

Wawa in Hamilton Township, NJ Google Maps loading...

It won a $1,160,018 prize, the New Jersey Lottery announced. That's over $1 million, but of course, that's before taxes.

They say that the ticket matched the numbers, which were: 13, 19, 20, 24, and 27. The XTRA number was 03 on Friday night's drawing.

The winning retailer (the Wawa store) will receive a bonus check valued at $2,000 for selling the ticket.

"Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner," the New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said in a statement on Monday.

Powerball Jackpot Reaches Second-Highest Amount In History Getty Images loading...

It was not immediately clear if the winner had come forward to claim the prize.

Nine NJ Lottery Draw Games Prizes of $10,000 or More Won This Week

A total of nine New Jersey lottery players won prizes of more than $10,000 last week, the New Jersey Lottery said.

In addition to the $1.1 million Jersey Cash 5 winner, they say that the following winners took home prizes between February 26, 2024, and March 3, 2024:

Powerball - 2/26/24 - $50,000 prize - Quick Check (461 Union Ave) in Bound Brook, NJ

Powerball - 2/28/24 - $2,000,000 prize - Smoker's Outlet (123 W Clements Bridge) in Runnemede, NJ

NJ Lottery Powerball card NJ Lottery Powerball card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Mega Millions - 2/27/24 - $10,000 prize - The Glory Grocery - (125 E 4th Street) in Lakewood, NJ

Mega Millions - 2/27/24 - $10,000 prize - Jackpocket Mobile App

Mega Millions - 3/1/24 - $10,000 prize - Bonhamtown Deli (55 South Main Street) in Edison, NJ

Mega Millions - 3/1/24 - $10,000 prize - Jackpocket Mobile App

Composite via Getty Images & Canva Composite via Getty Images & Canva loading...

Jersey Cash 5 - 3/2/24 - $100,000 prize - Super Stop & Shop (4 Union Ave) in Haskell, NJ

Quick Draw - 3/3/24 - $10,000 prize - Wawa (151 Highway 35) in Eatontown, NJ