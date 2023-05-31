Someone who bought a Jersey Cash 5 ticket in Mercer County is almost a million dollars richer, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

There were actually three winners from the Friday, May 26th drawing. Two winning tickets were sold up in Hudson County and one winning ticket was sold in Mercer County. The winning tickets split $2,089,320. It's the biggest Jersey Cash 5 jackpot to date.

The winning Mercer County ticket was sold at 7-Eleven, located at 78 Princeton Hightstown Road, Princeton Junction.

Each winning ticket's prize is almost a million dollars, $696,440 to be exact. Wow. That's a lot of money. Just for selling a winning tickets, that 7-Eleven will get a $2,000 bonus from the New Jersey Lottery.

The winning tickets matched all five of the numbers picked. The winning numbers are 2,5, 6, 10, and 19. The XTRA number is 2.

James Carey, the Executive Director of the New Jersey Lottery said in a press release, "Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winners! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winners; we're already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!"

Mercer County has definitely been on a winning streak with lately with many large winning tickets over the last few months.

You could be the next winner. The New Jersey Lottery has many games you can play, click here to see them all.

Fingers crossed the winner is from Mercer County. I love seeing local winners.

