A New ‘American Pie’ Movie Is Coming — Watch Trailer

There's a new American Pie movie coming, and you can watch the trailer right now!

American Pie: Girls' Rules is set for release Oct. 6 via Netflix and on DVD. Watch the trailer below:

Switching up the tried-and-tested American Pie formula, this latest instalment in the franchise follows a group of teenage girls as they traverse the awkward landscape of sex, alcohol and adolescence.

The official synopsis for American Pie: Girls' Rules reads as follows:

"It’s senior year! Annie, Kayla, Michelle, and Stephanie decide to finally harness their girl power and band together to get what they want. The boys won’t know what hit them when these sassy sweethearts are calling the shots. Wild parties, sexy adventures and a Stifler bring the heat in this hot new slice of American Pie!"

A franchise that has grossed over $900,000,000 since the first movie was released in 1999, the American Pie series has a significant relationship with the pop-punk and emo scene.

blink-182 made a cameo in the original American Pie movie's notorious webcam scene, with their track "Mutt" featuring on the soundtrack. Bands including Goldfinger, Green Day, Sum 41, Alien Ant Farm, Good Charlotte and the All-American Rejects have also had their music featured in American Pie movies.

You can check out a clip from American Pie featuring "Mutt" below:

Madison Pettis, Lizze Broadway, Piper Curda, Natasha Behnam, Darren Barnet, Zachary Gordon, Camaron Engels, Christian Valderrama, Barry Bostwick, Ed Quinn, Sara Rue and Danny Trejo star in American Pie: Girls' Rules. Mike Elliott (American Pie Presents: Band Camp, Addams Family Reunion) directs a script by Blayne Weaver and David H. Steinberg in what is the first new release in the franchise since 2012's American Reunion, and the first direct-to-video "presents" addition to the series since 2009's American Pie Presents: The Book of Love.

