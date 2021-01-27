Listen up foodies, there's a new restaurant in Princeton you should check out right now, according to Mercer Eats on Facebook

Ficus BV is the name of it, and it's in the beautiful brick building where Despana Restaurant and Tapas Cafe used to be (235 Nassau Street). It's described on its website like this: "At Ficus, we pride ourselves on serving excellent homemade tea, coffee, and fusion cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a smooth latte, a tasty bubble tea, a gourmet sandwich, or one of our delicious lifestyle bowls, we’ve got you covered. Visit us for takeout lunch and dinner, or place an order on Grubhub, Snackpass, or Doordash." I love their tagline. Eat, Drink. Enjoy.

It peaked my interest so I went to the website to browse their menus . Yum. Their Breakfast & Treat menu certainly held my attention with their Nutella Love Banana Croissant and Ficus Cinnamon Bun. The Chicken Kale Salad looked like a wonderful lunch choice, and I know my husband, John, would love the Salmon Farro Salad. The Prosciutto Sandwich also caught my eye, along with the Sweet Potato or Waffle Fries. In the mood for soup? Make sure to try the Parsnip or Chicken Soup. If you're a coffee or tea fan, you have lot of choices.

I'm anxious to pop on over and try it. It's a great atmosphere to hang out with your friends and share your passion for food.

Looking for a job? Click here for more details and to submit your resume.

Ficus BV is open from 8am - 8pm 7 days a week.