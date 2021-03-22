I am always amazed at home makeovers. I love HGTV and I think it's so amazing spaces can be transformed so dramatically and you would never know it was the same space as it was. I also love when spaces that weren't meant to home in the first place get transformed into a living space. It fascinates me.

After Perry Elementary school in Mount Morris Pennsylvania closed in 2011, it was put up for auction. A couple bought and turned it into a huge mansion, now after living in it for five years, they are selling it. The New York Post says, this property is over 14,000 square feet and the entire property is on an over 11-acre lot. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms and tons of other amenities. The listing has gone viral at a whopping $2.4 million and once you see the pictures of this property, you'll understand why.

A Pennsylvania School Turned Into a Mansion is For Sale