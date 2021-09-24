The Best & Worst States for Teachers
It's back to school time!
Teachers and administrators all over the country are welcoming students back either in person or virtually. This will definitely be a challenging year being in person due to COVID cases and protocols that need to be in place to keep everyone safe.
Being a teacher is a huge responsibility. It can be very stressful, and sometimes that depends on the district where the teacher is employed. There are actually some states that are not that great for teachers.
Wallethub put together a list of the best and worst states for teachers. They look at things like opportunities for employment, competition, academics and work environments.