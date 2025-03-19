A Pennsylvania Town is Named After Your Favorite Breakfast Stop

There are so many little weird things about Pennsylvania that I love discovering. Does that shock anyone, though?

The state is just absolutely full of history that it almost is a given that there are some pretty interesting things happening in the Keystone State.

There are a few things we know about Pennsylvania as a whole. In very simple terms, we know it’s rich in history and that the people here love going to Wawa.

There’s nothing like waking up in the morning before work and dragging yourself to Wawa. When you walk in there, the world is truly your oyster.

They have everything from breakfast sandwiches to grilled cheeses and iced lattes to a hot cup of black coffee.

The place is stacked with amazing food and drink items, it can satisfy any craving. I’ve always grown up around Wawa so when I meet someone who isn't that lucky growing up, it makes me honestly feel sorry for them!

It’s seriously one of life’s most simple pleasures to someone in Pennsylvania and I wish I could have everyone experience it.

With that being said, did you know there’s a Wawa, Pennsylvania?

Where is Wawa, Pennsylvania?

Google Map Google Map loading...

Yes, Wawa is the name of a town in Pennsylvania.

It’s technically an unincorporated community, meaning it’s not a municipality with its own government, but it’s an area within a larger municipality's community that’s located in Delaware County.

It’s located less than an hour away from Philadelphia and not far from the New Jersey border! If you’re a Wawa superfan, you may even consider moving here because what a flex, right?

