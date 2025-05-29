A massive manhunt has wrapped after a prisoner (briefly) escaped in the Philadelphia suburbs Thursday morning.

Police tell the media that it all went down inside a courtroom in DelCo.

They say that 22-year-old Taqwa Wilson fled from the Delaware County Courthouse on West Front Street in Media, PA. around 8:30 a.m. He was there for a hearing.

It's believed he escaped through a fire escape door in the courtroom, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Residents in the area had been asked to shelter in place, but that was lifted after the prisoner was captured just before 11 a.m. on Thursday on Broomall Street in Media, PA.

"He bolted and he was apprehended within two hours of his escape,"Delaware County Sheriff Jerry Sanders Jr. said in a midday press conference.

Wilson was scheduled to appear in court on charges of “receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, criminal mischief, driving without a license and other related offenses,” NBC Philadelphia reported.

Multiple agencies —including the Media Police, the Sheriff’s Department, and state and federal agencies — responded to hunt for Wilson.

An investigation is now underway to look into how he escaped in the first place.