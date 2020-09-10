A Philadelphia Native Will be Facing Off in the Next Verzuz Battle

Get ready to help your folks try to figure out how Instagram Live works. This weekend Philadelphia's own Patti LaBelle will face off against Gladys Knight in the next Verzuz battle.

Social media accounts for "Verzuz" announced the iconic matchup on Tuesday saying, "The Master Class we've ALL been waiting for! Y'all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday's best for this classic affair."

Grab your parents, your aunties and your grandmothers. This event all goes down Sunday September 13 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will be held at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

If you aren't familiar with the verzuz series on Instgram, it was created by music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. According to CNN , it was started to entertain hip-hop and R&B fans who were stuck indoors during the quarantine. It has blown up into a huge thing and is one of the most anticipated events. Most recently r&b legends Brandy and Monica faced off and their battle charted more than 6 million views in total across all platforms.

This event is expected to be on of the biggest the series has had. Appealing to an older demographic, we can expect all the moms and aunties to be tuned in.

Of course since she is from Philly, we gotta root for our sister Patti Labelle on this one. Expect her to break out songs like Midnight Train to Georgia" ,"Neither One of Us," "I Don't Want to Know" and "Double or Nothing."