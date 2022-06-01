A Pick Your Own Raspberry Event Is Happening All Summer Long At This NJ Farm

A Pick Your Own Raspberry Event Is Happening All Summer Long At This NJ Farm

Google Earth/Canva

Summer is officially here and Happy Day Farms has something the entire family can enjoy.

There’s really nothing better than fresh fruits and veggies in the summer when you’re living in New Jersey. We are the garden state after all!

Happy Day Farms is opening on June 11 for raspberry picking for the entire family to enjoy.

It’s happening just about every week during the summer from Wednesday through Sunday and there are plenty of activities that you can enjoy aside from picking your own fresh raspberries to take home with you afterward.

 

It says online in their Facebook advertisement that they grow four different varieties of raspberries all over the span of 4 acres of the farm.

Honestly, I didn’t even know four different types of raspberries existed.

 

They also state on their website that Happy Day Farm has food and drink to enjoy while you’re there like fresh-squeezed lemonade and shaved ice with all kinds of flavors.

There’s also a portion of the farm that has live goats and chickens that are available for feeding.

You can visit the farm anytime starting on June 11 until further notice every Wednesday through Sunday.

The raspberry picking, lemonade selling, and animal feeding all start at 8 am on the days their open and will end at 3.

They stress that the last ticket is sold for entering the farm at 2:30 pm every day, so make sure you get there and inside before then!

Tickets are available for purchase at the farm and are cash only.

Happy Day Farm is located at 106 Iron Ore Rd., Manalapan Township, NJ. You can get more info about what events they have going on by visiting their website.

You May FINALLY Write A Book Inside This Peaceful Bucks County "Little House"

This adorable cottage in Perkasie, Bucks County, PA may be the perfect summer getaway if you're looking to focus and finally write a book or song.

Affordable Air Bnbs To Rent In Wildwood, NJ

The Jersey Shore is the perfect getaway in the summer but can get a little pricey. These spots are the perfect summer getaways you can rent without breaking the bank.
Filed Under: Farm, Happy Day Farm, Manalapan, U-Pick Raspberries
Categories: Food, New Jersey, Summer, Things-To-Do
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top