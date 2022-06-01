A Pick Your Own Raspberry Event Is Happening All Summer Long At This NJ Farm

Summer is officially here and Happy Day Farms has something the entire family can enjoy.

There’s really nothing better than fresh fruits and veggies in the summer when you’re living in New Jersey. We are the garden state after all!

Happy Day Farms is opening on June 11 for raspberry picking for the entire family to enjoy.

It’s happening just about every week during the summer from Wednesday through Sunday and there are plenty of activities that you can enjoy aside from picking your own fresh raspberries to take home with you afterward.

It says online in their Facebook advertisement that they grow four different varieties of raspberries all over the span of 4 acres of the farm.

Honestly, I didn’t even know four different types of raspberries existed.

They also state on their website that Happy Day Farm has food and drink to enjoy while you’re there like fresh-squeezed lemonade and shaved ice with all kinds of flavors.

There’s also a portion of the farm that has live goats and chickens that are available for feeding.

You can visit the farm anytime starting on June 11 until further notice every Wednesday through Sunday.

The raspberry picking, lemonade selling, and animal feeding all start at 8 am on the days their open and will end at 3.

They stress that the last ticket is sold for entering the farm at 2:30 pm every day, so make sure you get there and inside before then!

Tickets are available for purchase at the farm and are cash only.

Happy Day Farm is located at 106 Iron Ore Rd., Manalapan Township, NJ. You can get more info about what events they have going on by visiting their website.

