Take A Walk Through The Lavender Garden At Happy Day Farm

Happy Day Farm has a super exciting new event that you can go to. You can now make your trip out and spend your day wandering through a field of fresh lavender garden and instantly feel the relaxation.

I was scrolling on Instagram and saw pictures people were taking at this lavender garden and it’s absolutely stunning.

I was thinking of going to get in on the photo op action of it all. So unfortunately you aren’t allowed to pick the lavender but smelling it while walking and snapping pictures is more than worth it.

In my opinion, the lavender farm is even more beautiful than the tulip and sunflower farms we’re used to seeing and is so unique too! Your insta feed will thank you.

Happy Day Farm has more events you can enjoy while you walk through the lavender garden as well.

Freshly squeezed lemon juice is available for purchase to sip on while you walk through the lavender field as also shaved ice.

I wrote previously about another event that they’re having at the farm where you can pick your own raspberries, so you can go straight there after your walk through the lavender.

All of the details for the raspberry picking event are right here!

Happy Day Farm is located at 106 Iron Ore Road, Manalapan, NJ, 07726.

Tickets are only available for purchase in person and are cash only. Admission is $12, although children 1 and under are free.

The lavender garden is only open for a limited time starting on June 11 and ending on June 30 every Wednesday - Sunday between 8 am to 3 pm.

