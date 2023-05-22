Happy Day Farm has a relaxing event that’s just waiting for you to check out.

We’ve all heard of local farms opening up for different events for seasonal apple picking, strawberry picking, pumpkin picking, and more, but this New Jersey farm has a U-Pick event like you haven’t seen before.

Happy Day Farm in Manalapan, New Jersey has officially announced their Lavender fields are opening back up for a limited time and you can pick your own bunch! Their lavender garden is the perfect place to bring your family, friends, or significant others for a great day out and of course a beautiful photo-op.

Their lavender garden I’m sure smells just as beautiful as it looks and the best part of it all is that you can pick your own bunches to take home! I love farm events like this in our area to support local farms and businesses right in New Jersey.

I’m not sure if I’ve ever heard of another farm doing this sort of event, so it’s extremely unique too. Happy Day Farm announced that their iconic lavender garden will be opening up next month.

June 10th is the date to put in your calendar so you can experience this beautiful day out on the farm filled with some amazing summer photo op moments. The lavender garden closes sometime during mid-July according to Happy Day Farm’s Facebook and will be open Wednesday through Sunday during those dates.

Admission is $15 per person and children under 1 get in for free! Lavender bunches are $8 each and the farm is cash only.

Happy Day Farm is located at 106 Iron Ore Road, Manalapan, New Jersey.

