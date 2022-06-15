A Real Life ‘Squid Game’ Series Is Coming to Netflix

Who’s ready to compete in a real Squid Game? We’re pretty sure the contestants won’t actually die.

(We’re pretty sure.)

As Netflix gears up for the second season of its biggest show ever, they’re also apparently making a real-life version of the competition that gave Squid Game its title.

The new spinoff series is titled Squid Game: The Challenge, and according to the site where they are casting the show — Yes, you can apply to be a part of this actual, probably-not-deadly Squid Game — it says that “456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing cash prize of $4.56 million.”

According to Netflix, that’s “both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history.” They promise players will “compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - [and] their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them. The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed.”

Presumably, the series will mimic the style of simple but high-drama competition from the fictional Squid Game, minus the whole if-you-lose-you-die aspect.

The site, SquidGameCasting.com, says “for this round, the Front Man is in search of English-language speakers from any part of the world.” Applicants must be at least 21 years old, and be available for up to four weeks of shooting in early 2023. That’s a small price to pay for $4.56 million, I suppose.

Earlier this week, Netflix officially announced the return of the original (fictional) Squid Game for a second season on streaming. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk also wrote a letter to fans that read, in part, “As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show ... Join us once more for a whole new round.” I wonder what he makes of this very surreal spinoff.