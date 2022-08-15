Hey Stranger Things fans, you're going to love this.

There's a FREE Stranger Things themed Halloween Light Show in Brick Township that kicks off in September and runs through Halloween and you're not going to want to miss it.

I stumbled across it on Facebook when I saw that a bunch of my friends were "Interested" or "Going" to this event. My curiosity was peaked.

"A Stranger Things Halloween Light Show" kicks off September 23rd and runs through Halloween. Sunday through Thursday you'll be able to catch it from 6:30pm - 10pm. On Fridays and Saturdays it stays lit an extra hour, 6:30pm - 11pm.

Check this out. The light show has "over 100,000 synchronized LED lights and thousands of individually addressable pixels." I'm sure you know what that is if you're tech-savvy, if not, it's just going to be a really cool light show.

All of those lights will dance to the music from the Netflix series, Stranger Things. When you arrive at the show, tune into radio station 103.1 FM in your car.

The masterminds behind "A Stranger Things Light Show" are Manny and Melissa Casqueira. They're a married couple who transform their home into a massive light show for the public's enjoyment for Halloween and Christmas.

Manny takes care of the building the displays and Melissa is the computer programmer. What a fun project to take on together. I love it.

The couple also collects monetary donations at their light shows for community organizations. The group benefitting from A Stranger Things Halloween Light Show is Lead U....they are educators who help to empower children to find the leader in themselves. Learn more about the group here.

I know you want to go check out the light show. Oh, there will be an ice cream truck there too, during the busy nights. Put a reminder in your phone now.

The address is 843 Downey Avenue in Brick. (08723)

