Let's be honest. It's a tough time for everyone right now. Even on the tail-end of the pandemic, we're still dealing with financial perils like inflation.

But it's also been hard for animal shelters.... and pets who need to be adopted.

According to CBS News, ACCT Philly, the region’s largest animal care and control service provider, has reached a critical point. They're at capacity, and if more adoptions aren't made soon, extremely tough decisions might have to be made.

Nobody wants to see that happen. So they're getting the word out there that if you have ANY room in your heart and in your home, now would be the perfect time to adopt or foster.

Generally speaking, adoptions have slowed since many homes are full from pandemic adopting, and presumably because of inflation rates that raise concerns about the costs of keeping a pet.

There's been a trend reflecting an increase of families surrendering their pets. This is also something that's been happening post-pandemic, where families decided to adopt a pet during the pandemic. But now that things are getting back to normal, lifestyles have changed again, and they decide they can't, or don't want to keep a pet after all. The Philadelphia Inquirer did a piece on this subject earlier this spring.

In light of this in this region, the strain is really on ACCT because they're the only open intake center, which means that they have to take surrendered animals. But then comes the decisions of keeping the ones that are more adoptable.

Take a look at the selection of dogs and cats up for adoption HERE.

And don't forget there's always the option of fostering! Give them a follow on their Instagram @acctphilly!

