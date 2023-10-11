URGENT: This Philly Shelter is at Critical Capacity, Forced to Make Heart-Breaking Decisions

If you have any room in your home and heart for a dog , this is your sign to act!

ACCT Philly, the region’s largest animal care and control service provider, is in the midst of a major crisis, and is asking for the public's help to save the lives of their animals.

The shelter is running out of space, and ultimately, they're being forced to make the heart-breaking decision to euthanize dogs and cats - simply because there's not enough room.

Currently, the shelter has about 150 dogs and 130 cats, which is way more than what they can handle. Their input is way more than their output, as dozens of animals are being displaced due to eviction, moving, etc.

How can I help ACCT Philly?

ACCT Philly has teamed up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation for a clear-the-shelters event, with a limited time adoption special:

"We’re excited to participate in BISSELL Pet Foundation‘s Fall National #EmptyTheShelters! What is better than starting this sweater weather with a new cuddle buddy? ALL adoption fees from October 1st-15 are $10 whether it’s a dog, cat, or critter!"

Get more information about the adoption event and applications forms HERE.

Think you can help these life-deserving animals by adopting or fostering? Send an application in! Or of those aren't an option and you have some time on your hands, you can also volunteer at the shelter or donate.

I adopted a cat from ACCT Philly earlier this year and it was one of the best decisions of my life! Hopefully every single animal will be saved!

