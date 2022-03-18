ACX Toll Plaza Repair From Crash That Killed Three Set to Begin

Repairs are set to be made to the Atlantic City Expressway toll plaza that was destroyed in a fatal crash late last year.

One toll booth of the eastbound Egg Harbor Toll plaza has been closed since a fiery crash on Dec 26, 2021, which killed the driver and two passengers.

The SJTA contracted with Remington & Vernick Engineers to solicit bids on behalf of the authority from four pre-selected qualified vendors, and South State was the lowest responsible bidder, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

The approved bid was for $719,000. The SJTA will submit for reimbursement with their insurance carrier.

South State Inc., of Bridgeton, will make the repairs by Memorial Day, under a contract approved Wednesday by the South Jersey Transportation Authority Board of Directors.

Three siblings died in the Dec. 26 crash.

Two brothers, Reachthon Khiev, 31, and Reachsieh Khiev, 27, of Manchester, NH had been visiting their family in Atlantic City for Christmas. They both died in the crash along with their 14-year-old sister, Keotepie Khiev, a freshman at Atlantic City High School. A 12-year-old sister survived the crash.

According to a statement from the New Jersey State Police at the time, a Honda passenger car struck the eastbound Egg Harbor Toll Plaza in Hamilton Township at 9:08 PM and it burst into flames.

