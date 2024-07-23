Whoa. This is a big deal.

Crumbl Cookies just made an announcement that changes the vibe in the trendy shop. You're going to love it.

I went to Target last night to grab a few things ($85 later). As I was leaving the shopping center, I couldn't help but notice the long line outside of the Crumbl Cookies in the same shopping center.

Is a Monday night a particularly popular night for cookies?

Crumbl Cookies are good, but this seemed to be a little unusual for a weeknight.

When I got home, I checked Crumbl's social media to see if it would give me a clue.

Ahhh, there it was.

Crumbl Cookies adding desserts to its weekly rotating menu

Crumble Cookies made an announcement that desserts are being added to the ever-changing weekly menus.

Wow. That's huge. There hasn't been a big change to the Crumbl menu in...well, ever that I remember.

The first dessert to hit the weekly menu is Berry Triffle Cake Cup

The first dessert to hit this week's menu (July 22-27) is the Berry Trifle Cake Cup.

It's described as "Layers of light vanilla cake, vanilla pudding, and house-made mixed berry jam served in a cup." Wow. It sounds delicious, doesn't it?

The semi-sweet chocolate chunk cookie is also on the menu this week, as well as a cute shark cookie, in honor of Shark Week, so all of these things probably explains why the long line on a Monday night.

You've been to Crumbl Cookies, haven't you?

Fans of Crumbl Cookies review the weekly menus on Tik Tok

It's known and loved for its rotating menu. The shop blew up on Tik Tok a few years ago when fans started reviewing the weekly menu.

The cookies come in its signature pink box and are big enough to be shared with friends.

I can't wait to see what next week's dessert will be.

