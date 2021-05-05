Adam Sandler and Lebron James To Film Exciting New Movie in New Jersey

Adam Sandler and Lebron James are ready to bring their talents to New Jersey. They're producing an upcoming flick filled with Hollywood stars. Here's the inside story.

Getty Images

Adam Sandler is a big basketball fan and he's quite the baller, as evidenced by over 300,000 witnesses watching this video.

Now, he's partnering with basketball legend Lebron James to make a movie about basketball and filming it in New Jersey! While some scenes have filmed in other locations like Philadelphia, the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission confirms shooting is set for this August and September in Camden, New Jersey. And the cast is incredible, led by Adam and Queen Latifah. See the cast down below.

What's "Hustle" about?

Deadline shares that Adam "Sandler stars as a down on his luck basketball scout who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad and takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA."

Where can I watch "Hustle" with Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah?

Netflix has locked up distribution of the film, which began filming late in 2020. Since there are more scenes to film late this summer, it's not crazy to expect a release late in 2021 or early in 2022.

Will "Hustle" be an uplifting formulaic sports movie?

That's the big question. Is it a story about perseverance and making the most of every opportunity, like "Rocky?" If so, why not? I love those movies. Or is it another "Uncovered Gems" with a big twist at the end? I love those types too. Hmm...Mums the word!

Will Lebron James star in Netflix's "Hustle?"

Sadly, no. He's a producer, along with his company SpringHill Entertainment. But...Space Jam is coming!

Who will star in Netflix's "Hustle?"

Meet The Cast of HUSTLE