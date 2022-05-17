When you think, "film studio", your mind probably automatically goes to Hollywood or New York City - the hubs of the U.S. film industry. Well did you ever think a large, multi-million dollar film studio would be right here in New Jersey?

Well now it will be!

According to Patch.com, Great Point Studios and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) have partnered up with Lionsgate to build a huge $125 million film and television production facility in Newark NJ! The studios will be built on what once was a run-down public housing project.

The project is enthusiastically supported by NJ Gov. Phil Murphy, who boasts that this will be the "first purpose-built studio in New Jersey specifically constructed for TV and film production."

What will be the studios consist of?

Across this 12-acre site, the 300,000 square foot complex will include production stages ranging from 20,000 - 30,000 sq. ft., parking for 400 cars and 65 trucks, offices, and production services "including grip and electric, equipment, props, set building, restaurants, location catering, cleaning service, and security."

What does this mean for New Jersey?

Chiefly, with the production of this gigantic studio, this will generate about 600 long-term jobs. Which is great, but what makes it even better is the fact that Newark residents will get priority selection! Officials also boast that it will also create more than $800 million of "annual economic impact" for Newark and New Jersey. It's also safe to say that this is great news for film/TV students in surrounding areas who will have more options for amazing film internships other than New York City or all the way in California.

Murphy also states that with the addition of the studio complex, "New Jersey will cement its position as a hub for television and film production with its proximity to all forms of transportation and access to more than 14,000 qualified union members in the region."

When will it be done?

Construction is set to begin this summer, with a projected debut opening in late 2024.

The Worst 80s Movies The ’80s were great. But not every ’80s movie was great, as these 20 titles prove quite definitively.