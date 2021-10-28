Casting NJ Local Kids For Movie with Anne Hathaway

If you have always dreamed of being part of a movie you could be part of one right here in the state of New Jersey.

Citrola Casting is doing a casting call for all kids ages 12 to 17 to be a part of the film 'Armageddon Time.' We learned that this filming of Armageddon Time will take place "in and around Bayonne/Jersey City, NJ."

That is not too far from us so this could be your chance to shine.

The Armageddon Time casting team made it known that "the film is a coming-of-age drama set in the lead up to the 1980 presidential election of Ronald Reagan directed by James Gray and starring Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, and Jeremy Strong."

You get to see Anne Hathaway. Nice!

If you want to be an extra for Armageddon Time "you may be asked to do a variety of different things in the scene such as walking, crossing camera, sitting down with a friend, engaging in pretend conversation, doing a specific task or activity."

That is not hard work at all. I've been an extra for a few different films and let me tell you, it is fun. The one thing you want to be aware of is that it is long days of work. The Armageddon Time casting team also made it known that you should expect to be on set for a full 12+ hour day.

Don't worry about having to be there all day. The casting team shared that water, coffee and snacks are available throughout the day and a hot meal is provided as well. I will share that when I did some extra work in Los Angeles every casting company had some amazing food.

For all kids ages 12 to 17 that want to be an extra for Armageddon Time visit CitrolaCasting.com