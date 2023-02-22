You ready to try something new in South Jersey? How about... Jordanian food? Well it's coming to Cherry Hill!

Alamodak Restaurant Express, a Middle Eastern restaurant is opening its second location in the Woodcrest Shopping Center,1400 Berlin Road Unit 138 in Cherry Hill, according to South Jersey Food Scene. They should be open something early this spring!

If Alamodak sounds familiar to you, then you probably know of their Philadelphia spot - Alamodak Restaurant & Lounge (161 Cecil B. Moore Ave), which specializes in Jordanian food. They'll be opening the Cherry Hill spot as a take-out-only location:

"Alamodak Restaurant is expected to open 2nd Location For Take out Food in South New Jersy Soon some time next months...They’ll be serving Brunch, and Lunch and Dinner to start with more planned," the Alamodak NJ Instagram post reads.

Not sure what Jordanian food is? It's a middle eastern style cuisine that very similar to middle eastern style foods we see here in the U.S. If you enjoy hummus, falafel, shawara, lamb and beef, you should enjoy the subtle difference of Jordanian food. It's just a little more specific.

Some popular Jordanian dishes include Mansaf, Tabbouleh, Manakish, and Falafel Amman.

Judging from the Alamodak Phill Instagram page, this Cherry Hill location should be pretty popular. Look how delicious this looks! Can't wait to try this place for take out!

Go ahead and follow the Alamodak Express Instagram page @alamodaknj for updates on when they'll be opening!

