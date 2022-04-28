A new jitney-style shuttle service coming to Ocean City will make getting around the shore town a lot more convenient.



I think this is a GENIUS idea, but I'm also wondering, "what took so long?" Ocean City is SO deserving of a perk like this, especially in time for summer.

Vacationing down on 56th Street but wanna visit the Asbury Avenue shopping district? Not sure you can get the kids to walk all the way from Wonderland Pier back down to where you parked off 14th Street? Ocean City's shuttles could be just the thing to help you out.

There will reportedly be four routes available, according to 6abc.com: 1) along Atlantic Ave. between 6th & 9th Street, 2) Ocean Ave. between 9th & 14th Street, 3) along Asbury Ave. from Battersea Road to 55th Street, 4) and the all-important Boardwalk route running along West Ave. all the way down to 55th.

It will cost you just $2/person to board the Ocean City Jitney. There will be an app available for riders to pre-pay the and track shuttle locations and proximity, 6abc.com reports.

Hey, the Tram Car has worked for decades in Wildwood, and Atlantic City has jitneys. I think I've even seen them in Sea Isle City (where they're quite popular considering the number of bars there).

City Council is preparing to tie up loose ends related to the shuttle contract on Thursday, May 12.

