All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years.

Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville

Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton

Jersey Girl Cafe via Facebook Jersey Girl Cafe via Facebook loading...

Jammin’ Crepes in Princeton

Jammin Crepes via Facebook Jammin Crepes via Facebook loading...

Rocky Hill Inn in Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill Inn via Facebook Rocky Hill Inn via Facebook loading...

Vincentown Diner in Vincetown

Vincentown Diner via Facebook Vincentown Diner via Facebook loading...

Bagel Street in Plainsboro

Bagel Street via Facebook Bagel Street via Facebook loading...

Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House in Atlantic City

Vagabond via Facebook Vagabond via Facebook loading...

Sam’s Rialto Bar and Grill in Pleasantville

Sam's Rialto Bar via Facebook Sam's Rialto Bar via Facebook loading...

Piccini in Ocean City

Piccini via Facebook Piccini via Facebook loading...

10th Avenue Burrito in Belmar

10th Ave Burrito via Facebook 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook loading...

Bayway Diner in Linden

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

La Isla Restaurant Hoboken

Marie’s Italian Specialties in Chatham

David Rosen via Facebook David Rosen via Facebook loading...

Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield

Carluccios via Facebook Carluccios via Facebook loading...

The Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake Co. in Somers Point

Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake Company via Facebook Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake Company via Facebook loading...

The Anchorage Tavern and Restaurant in Somers Point

The World Famous Anchorage Tavern via Facebook The World Famous Anchorage Tavern via Facebook loading...

White Manna in Hackensack

White Manna via Facebook White Manna via Facebook loading...

Oyster Creek Inn in Leeds Point

Ernest and Son in Brigantine

Ernest And Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe via Facebook Ernest And Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe via Facebook loading...

George’s Place in Cape May

George's Place via Facebook George's Place via Facebook loading...

Kelsey and Kim’s Southern Café

Kelsey & Kim's Restaurants via Facebook Kelsey & Kim's Restaurants via Facebook loading...

The Ritz Diner in Livingston

Ritz Diner via Facebook Ritz Diner via Facebook loading...

Brownstone Diner and Pancake Factory

Brownstone Pancake Factory via Facebook Brownstone Pancake Factory via Facebook loading...

Maul’s Dog House in Wildwood

Maul’s Dog House via Facebook Maul’s Dog House via Facebook loading...

Quahog Seafood Shack in Stone Harbor

Quahog Seafood Shack via Facebook Quahog Seafood Shack via Facebook loading...

Turf Earth and Surf in Somerville

Turf Earth and Surf via Facebook Turf Earth and Surf via Facebook loading...

Joe’s Meat Market in South Bound Brook

Joe's Meat Market via Facebook Joe's Meat Market via Facebook loading...

Big Pink’s BBQ in Bridgewater

Big Pinks BBQ via Facebook Big Pinks BBQ via Facebook loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.