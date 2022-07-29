All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years.
Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville
Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton
Jammin’ Crepes in Princeton
Rocky Hill Inn in Rocky Hill
Vincentown Diner in Vincetown
Bagel Street in Plainsboro
Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House in Atlantic City
Sam’s Rialto Bar and Grill in Pleasantville
Piccini in Ocean City
10th Avenue Burrito in Belmar
Bayway Diner in Linden
La Isla Restaurant Hoboken
Marie’s Italian Specialties in Chatham
Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield
The Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake Co. in Somers Point
The Anchorage Tavern and Restaurant in Somers Point
White Manna in Hackensack
Oyster Creek Inn in Leeds Point
Ernest and Son in Brigantine
George’s Place in Cape May
Kelsey and Kim’s Southern Café
The Ritz Diner in Livingston
Brownstone Diner and Pancake Factory
Maul’s Dog House in Wildwood
Quahog Seafood Shack in Stone Harbor
Turf Earth and Surf in Somerville
Joe’s Meat Market in South Bound Brook
Big Pink’s BBQ in Bridgewater
