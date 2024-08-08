Guy Fieri loves the Garden State. He's here all the time.

You'll see The Food Network mega-star visit three more New Jersey restaurants on his hit TV show, Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives this month (August 2024).

I'm a Jersey Girl, so I love when he stops by familiar areas and eateries. It's so exciting to see local places on TV.

The Patch is reporting the first stop was at farm-to-table restaurant, Cave' Bistro in Avon-By-The-Sea (515 Sylvania Avenue).

This Monmouth County restaurant already made its debut on the August 2nd new episode called "Fistful of Flavor."

Don't worry if you missed it. It will air again on August 17, 18, and September 13.

It's hardly a dive. Fieri indulged in the pan-roasted achiote octopus and the grass-fed beef roasted marrow burger.

If you are gluten free, this is the place for you. It's 100% gluten free.

The second New Jersey restaurant to be featured is also in Monmouth County.

The place is called Skratch Kitchen. It's located on Main Street in Bradley Beach.

The episode is titled, "All Over the Plate" and will air for the first time on August 30.

Fieri tried the Cajun clams and some sort of pan-seared chicken.

If you can't catch that episode it will repeat August 31, September 7, and September 8.

The third NJ stop this time around is another restaurant in Avon called, Seed to Sprout.

The episode is titled, "Grand Slam Sammy," and highlights a couple of their vegan specialties. Their menu is 100% vegan.

Fieri got his hands on a beet burger and a tempeh melt.

Watch for that episode on September 6 and 7.

I can't wait to watch.

For more details, click here.

