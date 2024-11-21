A popular local Italian Market is about to be on TV again.

I wasn't surprised when I saw the Facebook post this morning from Dolce and Clemente's Italian Gourmet Market warning customers that there's going to be some excitement in the market today (Thursday, November 21st) and tomorrow (Friday, November 22nd).

Dolce and Clemente's warned customers on TV filming

The post read. "Please be advised that today November 21 and tomorrow November 22 there will be photography and videography taking place for television and media in our market. We are open normal hours both days 9am - 5pm. Thank you for your support. The Dolce & Clemente Family."

Hmmm. I wonder what's going on.

Is Guy Fieri from The Food Network making another stop there?

That certainly would be exciting.

Dolce and Clemente's has been featured on The Food Network

Fieri has featured Dolce and Clemente's a few times on his wildly popular show, Diners, Drive In and Dives.

The last time Fieri was there was for an episode that debuted in February of 2023.

That stop was for the Triple D Nation version of Diners, Drive In and Dives where Fieri revisited places he had featured previously.

Before that, Fieri filmed there for a 2017 episode featuring Dolce and Clemente's famous Prosciutto Bread.

Clearly, Dolce and Clemente's is a favorite of his.

Maybe I'm getting ahead of myself.

Maybe the family is filming commercials to promote themselves, so more people can discover what we locals already know, that it's fabulous.

I don't know for sure, but I'm dying to find out.

If you've ever been to Dolce and Clemente's Italian Gourmet Market in Robbinsville, you know it's legit.

They have all your Italian favorites and so much more.

I'll do my best to keep you posted.

If you'd like to visit, Dolce and Clemente's Italian Gourmet Market is located at 2 North Commerce Square in Robbinsville Town Center, Robbinsville, NJ.

