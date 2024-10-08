Whoa. Guy Fieri made a secret stop in New Jersey once again to film another episode of his hit show on The Food Network, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Fieri was in Point Pleasant Beach at Heights 167 on Richmond Avenue, where Latin cuisine is on the menu.

How exciting for this family-owned and run restaurant.

The Heights 167 is celebrating its fourth anniversary in a big way, by being featured on Fieri's mega-popular show.

Originally opened in October 2020 during the height of the pandemic, this cozy eatery has become a favorite in the area.

Founded by Eric Lucero, Heights 167 was originally named Point Grill Latin Cuisine, a venture that was initially intended to support his parents' restaurant, Dona Julia Mexican Kitchen, which is just a few doors down.

Eric came to Point Pleasant Beach from Jackson Heights, Queens, during the summer of 2020.

It didn’t take long for him to realize that the diverse Latin food he grew up enjoying was hard to find at the Jersey Shore.

This inspired him to bring the flavors of his old neighborhood down the shore.

The restaurant's menu is packed with flavorful options like birria tacos, Cubanos, and croquettes, which caught Guy Fieri’s attention for the show.

Despite opening a restaurant during the pandemic, Eric's determination quickly earned him a loyal following.

I love seeing local towns featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives.

I'm always screaming at the TV, "I've been there before."

The new DDD episode featuring Heights167, "Wide World of Chefs" aired for the first time on Friday, October 4th.

Don't worry if you missed it. I missed it too.

Set your DVR so you don't miss it again.

It will air again on Friday night, November 8th at 11pm and Saturday, November 9th at 2am.

I can't wait to see it.

If you want to stop in and try Heights167 yourself, it's located at 1314 Richmond Avenue, in Richmond Center, in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ.

