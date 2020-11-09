All Yardley Borough Residents Can Receive a Free Tree!

You guys know I’m all about free everything! This one, however, is free and will help the environment. All Yardley Borough residents can now get a free tree! You have to move fast, because it won't be offered for long.

According to patch.com, For the fifth consecutive year, the Yardley Borough Shade Tree Commission and the Yardley Borough Tree Tenders will be planting trees on properties inside the borough. Yes, everyone can get a tree! The only requirement is that the homeowner must be home for the planting of the tree. You must also fill out an application as soon as possible!

I really love this idea! Not only will it make the community look more appealing, but it also is really good for our environment. Trees are one of, if not the biggest plant on the planet. This means that it gives off tons of oxygen that we need to breathe! They also remove tons of harmful things in the air.

They will plant all trees on November 19-20. So what trees are available for planting? I have a list for you. According to patch.com, the list goes as follows:

Malus 'Prairifire' – Crabapple, Mature Height, 15-20 feet, Mature Spread, 15-20 feet

Amelanchier x grandiflora 'Robin Hill Pink' - Apple serviceberry hybrid, Height, 20-25 feet, Spread, 12-18 feet

Prunus sargentii 'Spring Wonder' - Sargent cherry, Height, 20-30 feet, Spread, 20-30 feet

Tilia tomentosa 'Sterling', Silver linden, Height, 40-50 feet, Spread, 20-30 feet

Acer rubrum 'Bowhall' - Red maple, Height, 45-50 feet, Spread, 15-20 feet