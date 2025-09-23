An iconic restaurant in Bucks County is being torn down, according to the Bucks County Herald.

This popular spot has been around since 1832, and despite much-needed repairs, it still has a bright future ahead of it.

The Yardley Inn is being demolished and rebuilt

It's The Yardley Inn, located along the Delaware River, at the intersection of East Afton and North Delaware Avenues.

The longtime restaurant's days are numbered. That's not bad news, though. There's a plan in place that was just approved by the Yardley Borough Historical Architectural Review Board for it to be demolished. Don't worry, a replica of the landmark will be built in its place with a "fresh" design, the article says.

It was originally going to be raised and repaired, but too dangerous

The original plan was to lift the restaurant to be able to repair the foundation, which has suffered flood damage from the river many times, but the move would have been dangerous.

The new restaurant will be bigger and able to accommodate more guests for special events.

Manager of The Yardley Inn for over 35 years, Michelle Mohollen, is excited about the upcoming project, saying, "Nobody loves it more than I do."

The restaurant won't close until after all final approvals

Mohollen knows it may take a while before the major project can get started due to still needing all the necessary municipal approvals, so it won't be closing yet. You're encouraged to still book reservations.

The major project will take 9 months to a year to complete

Once the project begins, it's projected to take 9 months to a year to complete. I'm sure it will be worth the wait.

Do you remember the name of the restaurant before it became The Yardley Inn in 1979? It was named The White Swan Inn when it first opened.

For more information on the demolition and new construction, click here.

