DeLorenzo's Pizza on Sloan Avenue in Hamilton Township may be in some hot water.

As customers showed up for their favorite pizza yesterday (Tuesday, March 11), they were greeted by locked doors, a big, bright orange sign on the doors under the closed sign, and a police presence nearby.

Uh oh.

It didn't take long for someone to snap a picture of the sign and post it on Facebook, making it the "talk of the town."

The sign hanging on the popular pizza spot's door states in big letters that it's a Notice of Seizure from the State of New Jersey Division of Taxation.

It reads:

"Delorenzo Pizza Inc. T/A A Delorenzos Pizza This property contained herein has been seized, pursuant to N.J.S.A.54:49 - 13A , for non-payment of New Jersey state taxes by virtue of warrant(s) of execution of certificate(s) of debt docketed in the Superior Court of New Jersey. Docket Numbers:132,906-24 & 234, 598-15. Address: 147 Sloan Ave., Hamilton, NJ."

The sign continued, "All persons are warned not to remove or tamper with this property, in any manner, under penalty of the law."

DeLorenzo's Pizza in Hamilton Deletes Facebook Post, Hasn't Commented (Yet)

Just hours after news of the closure started to swirl, the shop itself posted on Facebook that they were closing "for renovations" which would make room for another business that they'd be "sharing the space with."

That post, however, has since been deleted.

I reached out to DeLorenzo's Pizza in Hamilton for comment but didn't hear back by publishing time. We'll update this if they respond to our request for comment.

Back in January, there were rumors that the restaurant was closing, which prompted the below Facebook post.

Additionally, The Trentonian reached out to the New Jersey Office of Taxation for further comment. But as of Wednesday afternoon the newspaper has not received a response.

DeLorenzo's in Robbinsville and Yardley Remain Open & Are NOT Connected to Hamilton Location

In case you're wondering, DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville and Yardley have no affiliation with the Hamilton location.

The person I spoke with in the Robbinsville location said the original owners were relatives, but not the current owners.

An employee in Yardley said they are a different company completely.

DeLorenzo's Pizza in Hamilton is well-known in the area. So, of course, this news is taking locals by surprise.

If I find out anything else, I'll let you know.

