Amazon Prime Day to Potentially Start Oct 13

Amazon Prime members, rejoice! Rumor on the street has it that Amazon Prime Day 2020 will be taking place on October 13th and 14th.

After the Corona Virus led to Amazon Prime’s usual shopping event that takes place in July to be postponed, lovers of shopping and good deals have been anxiously awaiting the new dates for this once a year event. Although the dates have not been officially announced, according to CNBC, these dates will be announced on Sunday, September 27th and the information comes from an internal email made known by TheVerge.com.

Some of the others hints that are making those October dates seem pretty legitimate is that Amazon even told those who work in their warehouses that they are not allowed to put in for vacation for any dates that fall between October 13th and 20th since it will be extremely busy and that the company is not allowing brands to submit specific deals starting the week of October 13th, according to CNBC.

Also, there was a notice that was seen by CNBC, which gave information about the infamous “Lightning Deals” and that vendors have until the 11th of October to send theirs in to Amazon. Although, according to CNBC, when they reached out to Amazon, they said that there is no confirmed date for Prime Day.

So, what do you guys think? Will we really be getting Amazon Prime Day in as short as two and a half weeks? I can only hope so because I need some good retail therapy!