Amazon Officially Postpones Prime Day

According to several sources, including cnbc.com, Amazon has officially postponed its largest sale of the year in the United States.

Amazon calls Prime Day "biggest, global shopping event exclusively for Prime members." Last year's event took place over 2 days - July 15-16.

CNBC.com says that the delay comes as no surprise and that many of Amazon's third-party sellers have reported that the sale will start the week of Oct. 5 this year.

In addition to the U.S news, cnbc.com says that Amazon also announced that Prime Day in India will take place starting Aug. 5.

According to goodhousekeeping.com, Prime Day 2019 featured sales on Tech & Electronics, Fashion & Clothing, Home & Kitchen Products, Large Appliances, Beauty & Health Products, and Housewares & Furniture.

Here were some of goodhousekeeping.com's favorite deals of 2019:

53% off Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.

30% off Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 256GB.

32% off Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot.

63% off Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote.

Up to 40% off Under Armour leggings.

Up to 36% off Samsung Galaxy Phones.

Up to 64% off Amazon devices.

Foxbusiness.com says that Amazon "has seen unprecedented demand since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced (the company) to temporarily prioritize essential orders over non-essential orders."

And cnn.com says that the changes in shopping habits caused by the pandemic has "benefited Amazon more than any other business" and that the company's stock had risen 73% this year.

An Amazon Prime membership currently costs $119/year. The company also offers a $59/year membership for students.