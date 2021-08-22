Jamesburg, Cranbury, NJ among hardest hit from overnight flooding
Some residents in Middlesex County have been dealing with significant flooding, after overnight heavy rains from Hurricane Henri — which had been downgraded to a tropical storm by Sunday morning.
Cranbury and Jamesburg both saw roughly eight inches of rain fall overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Photos of a flooded out Main Street were shared by Cranbury Mayor Michael Ferrante to Facebook on Sunday, where he urged residents to stay off the roads if at all possible.
Jamesburg was dealing with an overflowing creek causing a current in front of a CVS, as seen in a video clip shared to Twitter by local resident, Steve Close.
Video also was taken in the borough by CBS New York, showing serious flooding along much of the downtown area, along East Railroad Avenue and Forsgate Drive.
In Helmetta, first responders from surrounding communities helped rescue residents by boat amid serious flooding, as seen on Facebook in photos shared by Chris Slav.
Plainsboro also received seven and a half inches while Helmetta was drenched by over six inches of precipitation as of 8:30 a.m.
A section of Route 1 in the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick was closed Sunday morning due to flooding, as was a long stretch of Route 130, amid flooding seen on Twitter.
In Ocean County, part of Long Beach Island also got walloped by half a foot of rain overnight.
Long Beach Township was dealing with localized flooding from nearly six and a half inches on Sunday.
In Surf City, Scojo's Restaurant shared a couple photos to Facebook showing the outdoor dining area largely underwater.
The business said thankfully, no water had gotten inside, but they were closed for Sunday waiting for the flooding to recede.
The effects of the storm were not yet over for North Jersey, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.
That region was expected to see another three to five or more inches of rain as the weekend wrapped up. Luckily, wind and coastal flooding impacts in New Jersey should be minor going forward, Zarrow continued.
CBS New York showed the flooding in downtown Jamesburg, while cautioning about potential storm surge for parts of New York, specifically Long Island.