A new restaurant in Cranbury, Chef Jason at 1275, has started an awesome new program, aimed at thanking our hardworking healthcare heroes, according to the restaurant's official Facebook page.

The program is called #ThankYouThursday. Every Thursday, all healthcare workers (hospital workers and staff, doctors, Physician Assistants, nurses, EMTs, paramedics, mental health professionals, X-Ray technicians, physical therapists, etc.) will receive a very generous 20% discount on all food.

This is such a nice way to thank so many people in our community for working such long hours and always giving it their all, especially over the past year with this ongoing pandemic to make sure we're healthy and safe.

You can take advantage of Chef Jason's great Thursday Family Meal Deal.

You'll enjoy: Antipasto Insalata, Gnocchi Browned Butter Sage & Sweet Potato Puree, Chicken Breast Caramelized Onion Brandy Cream Sauce, Local Mashed Potato, Parmesan Brussels Sprouts, and Bread Pudding. The package is only $65 and feeds four people. That sounds amazing? Is your mouth watering yet? Mine certainly is.

Check out the restaurant's official website for more family packages and to glance at the entire menu. Yum. Chef Jason's food is sourced from local farms, and what's in season is always highlighted.

Fun fact. Chef Jason is the former Chef at Revere Restaurant in Ewing. From what I've heard he's the creator of Revere's famous Boom Boom Chicken (chicken parmigiana with vodka sauce). It's my absolute favorite at Revere. I wonder if he'll make it at Chef Jason at 1275.

Please support this local restaurant (ad all local restaurants) during this very challenging time.

Chef Jason at 1275 is located at 1275 South River Road, just off Route 130 North, in Cranbury.