Amber Alert for Salem, NJ 4-year-old boy ends safely

SALEM — A 4-year-old boy was the subject of an Amber Alert issued Monday afternoon, which State Police said was safely resolved in under an hour.

Police had described Lincoln Walker as a young Black male, 3 feet tall and 43 pounds, last seen wearing jeans with no shirt and no shoes.

He was believed to be with a Hispanic female, Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez, driving in a 2010 black Ford Fusion with New Jersey license plates, according to the alert issued after 4 p.m.

They had left from an apartment complex at 369 Grieves Parkway, the alert said.

After 4:30 p.m., NJ.com reported the child had been safely found in Delaware, with no further details.

State Police directed further questions to the Salem City Police Department.

