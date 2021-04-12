Boy Safe, Father In Custody Following Murders of Child’s Mother & Grandmother

Pennsylvania State Police

UPDATE: The child who was at the center of an Amber Alert earlier in the day on Monday as been found safe.

Police say that the child, 2-year-old Byron McDonald, was found inside a room at the Aloft Hotel near the Philadelphia International Airport. The boy’s father, also named Byron McDonald, and a female were also in the hotel room.

The hotel was the scene of a barricade situation by the middle of the afternoon. Police say that the elder McDonald is a suspect in two homicides (the killings of the child’s mother and grandmother).

An Amber Alert had been issued around 12 noon on Monday. At that time, police said that the boy was last seen on Friday afternoon (April 9) in the area of the 2500 block of N. Bancroft Street in North Philadelphia.

The boy’s grandmother was killed on Friday, police say. Then his mother’s body was found today (Monday, April 12), according to a report from 6ABC.

