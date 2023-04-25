Summer's almost here. It's time to start thinking about taking a road trip, right?

There's so much to explore all over the country and I've great idea on how you can do it. In an old ambulance from Deptford Township, NJ.

You're probably scratching your head. I know what you're thinking, "Is she crazy?" Nope. Hear me out.

Deptford Township is auctioning off two used ambulances. The auction ends on Friday (April 28th). You can check it out here.

You can buy used ambulances? Yup. I had no idea. This is much more common than you'd think. Municibid is a website filled with auctions like these. It's where you can get awesome deals from "local, county, and state government agencies, schools, authorities and more."

Imagine the possibilities. It could become the ultimate road trip vehicle while living out your childhood fantasy of driving an ambulance.

I can totally see these being transformed into tailgate vehicles for Eagles games too. Paint them green, add an Eagle and there you have it. Fun.

The ambulances are both Ford E450s.

One ambulance is a 2001 model, has 166,668 miles on it and has a Ford 7.3 diesel engine. Incase you're wondering, it has no trouble starting at all.

The second ambulance has a little newer. It's a 2003 model, has 150,822 miles on it and has a 7.3 L diesel engine. This one also runs, no problems.

If you're the winning bidder, there's plenty of space to add a kitchen or bar, maybe some stools, shelves. So fun, right? There could be a bunk area too. What about some tech...a tv and a couch to watch it. By the time you're done with it, it certainly won't look like an ambulance anymore.

This would be such a fun DIY project.

Here's what one ambulance auction winner said: "I have resuscitated a former ambulance and brought it back to life as a motor home that we affectionately call the 'campulance.' I have no proir experience with conversions and it has proven no easy feat, but I have enjoyed the lengthy process, and more so next spring/summer when we hope to take the kids camping."

Good luck. As of Tuesday night (April 25th), the bids for the two ambulances were only around $5,000 each.

By the way, ALL proceeds from the auctions go back to Deptford Township for road repairs and maintenance, funding events for residents, community programs and more.

