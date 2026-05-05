New Hope is first in the Pride Season, and it's almost here! In fact, it's the biggest celebration of the year in New Hope, and it is just a few days away.

Yes, the annual Pride festivities in New Hope and Lambertville will get underway in a matter of days. And this year's festivities will be huge.

PrideFestLive! will be headlined by dance music legend Crystal Waters and Philadelphia-born queer artist Vincint.

It's all a part of the massive nine day celebration that is planned for Pride with our friends at New Hope Celebrates.

Pride IN FULL COLOR Is On For 2026 in New Hope, Pa. and Lambertville, NJ

The theme for this year's festivities is Pride IN FULL COLOR.

"Pride IN FULL COLOR is an invitation to show up without apology - to speak openly, live vibrantly and love without restraint," organizers say.

It recognizes how much the Queer community is beloved and celebrated in New Hope.

"I am grateful for the history, the people and their stories that make New Hope and Lambertville a community where queer people are not just accepted, but celebrated,” Melissa Patterson the New Hope Celebrates President says. “I am proud of the strength of our community, rich with so many LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors - and thrilled that we live and work in one of the great LGBTQ+ travel destinations in America. Pride IN FULL COLOR honors that legacy and shines a light on every shade of who we were, who we are and who we will continue to be.”

The Iconic Pride Parade Is Saturday, May 16

I have participated and been on the streets for many pride parades across the region and country. But I can definitively say that the New Hope-Lambertville Pride Parade is my absolute favorite each and every year. It is truly a celebration of one of the most accepting communities I have ever witnessed.

Photo Shared via Jay Garrison, New Hope Celebrates Photo Shared via Jay Garrison, New Hope Celebrates loading...

The New Hope-Lambtertville Pride Parade is described as the region's "most iconic Pride parade," and with good reason. That's because it's so massive it stretches across two states. In fact, it is the only pride parade in the country that spans across two states.

This year's parade kicks off at 11:00 a.m. in Lambertville and crosses over the bridge into New Hope.

Photo via Visit Bucks & New Hope Celebrates Press Press Photo via Visit Bucks & New Hope Celebrates Press Press loading...

Every single year I get chills when I see the giant Pride flag crossing the bridge into New Hope because it reminds me of how vibrant this community is.

Planning on attending? You can click here to learn more ahead of the big day.

It's always a good reminder to arrive in town VERY early (and wear your walking shoes) as parking is always difficult on parade day.

PrideFest Live! And Pride Fair Will Once Again Be Epic

Following the pride, the Pride Fair and PrideFestLive! take place inside Pride Park (20 New Hope Street). This year's event is headlined by Crystal Waters & Vincint.

This is TOP-TIER talent on the stage in New Hope. Some major cities WISH they had talent this incredible. It's going to be a jam-packed day on the stage.

The day will cap off with their iconic Saturday Night Dance Party at the New Hope Inn & Suites. $20 tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

Want to be a vendor at this year's event? You can click here to learn more.

There's a Full Celebration In New Hope All Month Long

The celebration with New Hope Celebrates for Pride 2026 is massive. In fact, here's a look at just SOME of the other events happening in town:

Pride Flag Unfurling Ceremony - May 9th @ 11:30 a.m. - Watch as the the giant Progress Pride Flag drops over the Starbucks Building in New Hope, PA on Bridge & Main Street

Pride Opening Tea Dance - May 9th @ 8 p.m. - The Cub Room - Admission is $10 at the door (supporting New Hope Celebrates). Kick off Pride IN FULL COLOR with a fun party.

Pride Bingo - May 13th @ 6:00 p.m. - HollyHedge Edge Estate - Miss Pumpkin and friends will host an evening of bingo featuring amazing prizes alongside some amazing drag performances. There will be a cash bar. Partcipants must be 21+ to attend.

Love Is Love Gala - May 14th @ 7:00 p.m. - River House at Odettes - The annual fundraiser features an auction with art from local queer artists along with a new experiences auction offering hard-to-get prizes - from concert tickets to major artists to luxury dining and travel experiences.

Pride Saturday Night Dance Party & Pride Sunday Closing Tea & Pool Party - May 16 @ 8:00pm & May 17 @ 3:00 p.m - New Hope Inn & Suites - Keep the party going on Saturday after PrideFest with the 2026 Pride Saturday Night Dance Party. And on Sunday wrap up pride with the Sunday Tea Dance & Pool Party to close it out as you sip cocktails poolside with great entertainment. Ticketing info for these events is posted on their website.