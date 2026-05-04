The category is Cool Things That Happen in Mercer County, NJ. The Jeopardy! question is, "This popular Hamilton Township bakery hosted Jeopardy! champ, Jamie Ding from Lawrenceville this morning (Monday, May 4) to celebrate his incredible run on the show."

Eet Gud Bakery in Hamilton welcomed Jeopardy! winner Jamie Ding

Do you know the answer? Make sure your answer is in the form of a question like on the popular TV game show. If you're thinking, "What is Eet Gud Bakery," you are correct.

READ MORE: Jamie Ding's journey on Jeopardy!

Eet Gud Bakery via Facebook Eet Gud Bakery via Facebook loading...

The owner of Eet Gud Bakery invited Ding to the bakery on social media

It was an exciting morning for Hamilton Avenue bakery when Jamie Ding stopped by for a little meet and greet for his many fans in the area. Tracy Destribats (owner of Eet Gud Bakery) and Rita, took to social media on April 29th inviting Jamie to visit the bakery. They are huge Jeopardy! fans and were cheering for him during his amazing 31 consecutive wins recently. They even made a Jeopardy! cake while he was competing.

Get our free mobile app

Eet Gud Bakery via Facebook Eet Gud Bakery via Facebook loading...

The next day, there was an update that one of Ding's coworkers from the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency showed him the bakery's Facebook post and he would be in touch to set up a day and time to stop by and say hello. The ladies were thrilled.

READ MORE: Azalea Festival in Hamilton Township is May 9

The Mayor of Hamilton stopped by Eet Gud Bakery to say hello to Jamie Ding

Fast forward. The visit took place today (May 4), and there were plenty of smiles and sweets at Eet Gud Bakery. Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin joined the fun with his adorable daughter, along with Eet Gud customers and staff.

Eet Gud Bakery via Facebook Eet Gud Bakery via Facebook loading...

Donut created for Jamie Ding with proceeds going to Trenton Area Soup Kitchen

A special donut has been created by the bakery in Jamie's honor. It's called the Spring Ding Donut. It's an orange cream donut (Jamie's favorite color is orange). Stop by and grab one. It will be available starting tomorrow. The proceeds from the donut will go to the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK).

Eet Gud Bakery has been in the Hamilton Township community since 1928. It's iconic. There are many people in the area that won't eat a cream donut from any other bakery. Yes, they're that good. Eet Gud Bakery is located at 2113 Hamilton Avenue in Hamilton Township.

Can You Answer These 9 Nearly Impossible 2021 New Jersey Jeopardy Questions? Let's. Play. JEOPARDY!