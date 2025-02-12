New Jersey Can’t Escape America’s Worst Coffee Chain

There’s nothing better than waking up and getting a good cup of coffee. I feel like for me personally,

it’s the main thing I look forward to in the mornings especially when you know you have a busy day ahead.

There’s nothing better than walking into your favorite coffee shop or pulling up to that drive-through bright and early to start your day.

Personally, I’m a Starbucks girl when it comes to chain coffee shops, but am always partial to a local shop over anything.

If you’re lucky enough to have a local shop that makes your lattes fresh with local coffee beans, take advantage of that.

There’s no comparison between a chain restaurant and a local shop. A lot of people’s choice of coffee run spots would be shocking to some of you.

Pretty much every single fast-food restaurant has some sort of coffee that they can serve you in the morning if you’re in a hurry, but is it actually with going there?

Read More: New Jersey Is One of America's Happiest States

Don’t get me wrong.

Just because I like Starbucks the best, doesn’t mean I’m a total coffee snob. I love 7-11 and Wawa coffees.

They’re good, you can assemble them yourself if you want and they’re always a great bang for your buck.

There are ways to get a great cup of coffee without breaking the bank, but don’t let other chains trick you.

There are a few spots to stay away from if you actually want to drive away with a good cup of coffee.

According to TCMA, the 7 worst coffee chains in America have been revealed and you may be shocked at which took the top spot as the worst in the nation.

What Is The Worst Coffee Chain In America?

McDonald's Posts Strong Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

While this isn’t exactly a “coffee chain” McDonald’s has been named the worst coffee chain in America.

I find this kind of shocking because I’ve heard some good things about McDoonald’s coffee, but maybe it’s just because the prices are good.

According to TCMA, a McDonald’s worker claims you need to beware that the McCafe machines are usually not up to standards when it comes to cleanliness.

Who knows how accurate that is, but now that I’ve heard it I’ll stick to Wawa, Starbucks, or Dunkin.

Restaurants You Loved in NJ But Don't Exist Anymore I'm sure you have memories of having dinner at some of these places and secretly wish it would make a comeback., right?

How many have you been too? Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins