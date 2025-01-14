If you’ve ever popped into Starbucks to meet a friend, use the restroom, or get some work done, I'm sure you've noticed the relaxed vibe.

But things are changing at the popular coffee spot, according to USA Today.

Starbucks announced purchase necessary to stay in store

Starbucks has announced you can no longer just hang out in its stores, just use the restroom or wifi without buying something.

For almost seven years, Starbucks welcomed anyone to go in and use the restroom, meet friends, and whatever even if you didn’t buy anything.

Starbucks "open door policy" has been reversed

Well, this "open-door" policy, is now being reversed.

The new policy is for all company-owned stores in North America.

Starbucks said the decision is to make the experience better for paying customers, while also ensuring a welcoming and safe environment for everyone.

Along with this change, Starbucks is also introducing a “Coffeehouse Code of Conduct” that includes guidelines for behavior.

It covers things like no smoking, no drug use, and no panhandling.

The rule change is to make a better experience for paying customers

The goal is to keep its spaces comfortable for customers and employees.

Starbucks’ spokesperson Jaci Anderson explained that while the new rules may seem stricter, they’re meant to make the Starbucks experience better for everyone.

They get you may need to use the restroom or Wi-Fi before ordering, but said they will be clear about what's expected from guests.

This policy shift is a reversal of a decision made back in 2018, when the company allowed non-paying customers to stay after an incident at a Philadelphia store.

So, the next time you visit Starbucks, remember: it’s best to grab a drink or snack first before you settle in to hang out.

