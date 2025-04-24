Did you know Americans drink 400 million cups of coffee every year. Wow.

If I did a survey in Pennsylvania, I bet there would be more residents than not that said they needed coffee in the morning in order to get their day going.

My husband is one of the those people.

If he doesn't get his two cups of black coffee before and during his ride to work, he'll get a headache.

Plus, he'll be pretty grumpy. Ha ha.

What's your coffee routine in the morning?

Do you make your morning coffee at home or do you stop off somewhere to grab a cup on your way to work?

Clearly, there are many people who stop off to get coffee because the lines at the coffee shops in the area are always long.

What's your favorite coffee chain?

Are you a Starbucks fan? What about Dunkin'? How about mega-popular Wawa?

I'm thinking you don't bounce around. You have a favorite place to get your coffee and you stick to it, right?

I don't think you're alone with that strategy.

There are many more place throughout the state to get your cup of Joe, but how do they measure up?

TCMA named the 7 Worst Coffee Chains in America.

There were surprises on the list, but the chain that topped the list isn't surprising.

I'll tell you what they are from 7 to 1.

Where does your favorite place sit on the list?

7. Taco Bell

I didn't even realize Taco Bell had coffee. Apparently, the coffee is better and tastes "low quality." Of course, it does. They're too busy making tacos to concentrate on coffee. Pass.

6. Burger King

When Thrillist says the coffee is "savory" and reminds them of the mushrooms on cheap frozen pizza, that's another hard pass. Eww.

5. Seattle's Best Coffee

There aren't many of these shops around, and if you find one, it wasn't a guarantee it was open. There used to be one on City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, but it's permanently closed.

4. 7-Eleven

I've never had it, but the article says the coffee often has a burnt taste. Um, no thank you. Stick to the Slurpees.

3. Starbucks

I was shocked to see crazy popular, Starbies, on the list. It's here because many reviews have said the coffee is bland tasting. After tasting it, I think it's too strong, but you be the judge. Starbucks does get an A+ in my book for being buzzworthy due to excellent marketing.

2. Tim Horton's

Again, the coffee doesn't get the best reviews. Some say the coffee taste "weak and watered down." The food is a different story, many people swearing by it.

Now let's get to the coffee chain named worst in America.

Obviously, this is subjective. I like a lot of foods and drinks that others don't, so keep that in mind when you pass this place and you're in desperate need of a cup of coffee. You just may like it.

The Worst Coffee Chain in America, according to TC

1. McDonald's

Once again, like the other fast food places on this list, coffee isn't its main thing, so the attention isn't on it. Also, an employee kind of blasted it on Reddit, saying to stay away because of the dirty McCafe machines. Oooppps.

To check out more details on this list, click here.

