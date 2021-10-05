Save the date. For the 2nd year in a row, karate studio, Amerikick Princeton, on Route 1 South in Lawrence Township, is hosting a Trunk or Treat, and the entire community is invited. Don't miss the Halloween fun.

This FREE event is happening on Saturday, October 30th from 4pm - 6pm in the back parking lot of Amerikick Princeton (2901 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township).

Put the kids in their costumes and get ready for a good time. There will be games, food, raffles, prizes, and special trial specials.

Vince Little/Amerikick Princeton

Don't worry, you don't have to decorate a trunk to participate, just go and have fun. Feel free to bring a bag for all the candy you collect. Amerikick Princeton will have some drawstring bags to hand out while supplies last.

Even though it's a FREE event, please click HERE to register, so they know you're coming and how much candy they'll need.

Amerikick Princeton owner, Vince Little, told me, "We had such an amazing experience with this last year, all while keeping it safe for the kiddos, we can't wait to bring the community together again for another awesome year of Halloween fun."

Maria Mezzina

Amerikick Princeton is constantly giving back to the community through food drives, school anti bullying programs, and more.

For more information, call Amerikick Princeton at (609) 883-6000 or email Princeton@Amerikick.com.

Happy Halloween.

The Halloween Candy to Hand Out So Your House Doesn't Get Egged