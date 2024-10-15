Amerikick Princeton is excited to announce it will be hosting its 5th Annual Trunk or Treat.

It's become a not-to-be-missed Halloween tradition in Lawrenceville.

Save the date for this event that's a favorite among families in the area, and this year promises to be the best one yet.

Canva Canva loading...

With more candy, fun contests, and a spooky atmosphere, it’s sure to be an evening to remember!

Event Details:

Date : Saturday, October 26th, 2024

: Saturday, October 26th, 2024 Time : 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Location: Amerikick Princeton, 2901 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 (Back Area)

Vincent Little, the owner and head instructor at Amerikick Princeton, shared his excitement: "We love seeing the community come together, and our Trunk or Treat has become a highlight of the year. We’re going all out with tons of activities, contests, and more than 500 pounds of candy."

Canva Canva loading...

What to Expect:

Candy Galore : Over 500 pounds of candy will be up for grabs during pre-Halloween trick-or-treating!

: Over 500 pounds of candy will be up for grabs during pre-Halloween trick-or-treating! Kid-Friendly Haunted House : A spooky but not-too-scary haunted house for the little ones.

: A spooky but not-too-scary haunted house for the little ones. Costume Contests: Show off your most creative costumes, whether you’re a princess, superhero, or wizard.

Canva Canva loading...

Decorated Car Contest : Parents and volunteers deck out their trunks with themes like superheroes, haunted graveyards, and more!

: Parents and volunteers deck out their trunks with themes like superheroes, haunted graveyards, and more! Prizes and Raffles : Win cool prizes for the best costumes and decorated trunks.

: Win cool prizes for the best costumes and decorated trunks. Surprises at Check-In: Special treats await all visitors at the registration desk.

You are encouraged to come dressed in your best Halloween costumes, decorate your car trunks, and join in on the fun.

It’s a great way to kick off the Halloween season, and Amerikick Princeton can’t wait to welcome everyone.

READ MORE: The Cheapest Grocery Store in America has 62 Stores in NJ

Registration is FREE, but, make sure to reserve your spot at this year’s Trunk or Treat.

Don’t miss out on the spookiest, most fun event in Lawrenceville.

For more details and to reserve your spot now, click here.

Happy Halloween.

Tis' the Season. Here are the Spirit Christmas Stores in NJ & PA You love Spirit Halloween so much that a bunch of locations are turning into Spirit Christmas once Spooky Szn is over. Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins