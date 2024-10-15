Community Invited To Amerikick Princeton&#8217;s 5th Annual Trunk or Treat

Canva

Amerikick Princeton is excited to announce it will be hosting its 5th Annual Trunk or Treat.

It's become a not-to-be-missed Halloween tradition in Lawrenceville.

Save the date for this event that's a favorite among families in the area, and this year promises to be the best one yet.

Canva
With more candy, fun contests, and a spooky atmosphere, it’s sure to be an evening to remember!

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, October 26th, 2024
  • Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
  • Location: Amerikick Princeton, 2901 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 (Back Area)

Vincent Little, the owner and head instructor at Amerikick Princeton, shared his excitement: "We love seeing the community come together, and our Trunk or Treat has become a highlight of the year. We’re going all out with tons of activities, contests, and more than 500 pounds of candy."

Canva
What to Expect:

  • Candy Galore: Over 500 pounds of candy will be up for grabs during pre-Halloween trick-or-treating!
  • Kid-Friendly Haunted House: A spooky but not-too-scary haunted house for the little ones.
  • Costume Contests: Show off your most creative costumes, whether you’re a princess, superhero, or wizard.
Canva
You are encouraged to come dressed in your best Halloween costumes, decorate your car trunks, and join in on the fun.

It’s a great way to kick off the Halloween season, and Amerikick Princeton can’t wait to welcome everyone.

Registration is FREE, but, make sure to reserve your spot at this year’s Trunk or Treat.

Don’t miss out on the spookiest, most fun event in Lawrenceville.

For more details and to reserve your spot now, click here. 

Happy Halloween.

